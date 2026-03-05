US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (March 4) said that the United States and Israel are in a strong position in their war with Iran, pledging that they will “continue forward” against the Islamic Republic. Speaking to technology executives at the White House, Trump said, “We're in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody who seems to want to be a leader ends up dead.” The president described the early days of the conflict as a major success for the US. “We’re doing very well on the war front, to put it mildly,” Trump said at an unrelated White House event. “I would say, somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15.”

His statement echoed comments from other administration officials who provided updates on the conflict earlier in the day. Trump also said Iran’s military capabilities were being significantly degraded. “Iran’s missiles are being wiped out rapidly, their launchers are being wiped out,” he said. While he briefly referenced Iran’s strikes in the region, he did not focus heavily on them. “They’re attacking their neighbours. They’re attacking their, in some cases, allies, or, not so long ago, allies. And, you know, it’s really a nation that was out of control.” Trump added that he has no clear view on who might emerge as Iran’s next leader following the deaths of senior officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his belief that Iran would have launched attacks against Israel and potentially the United States if he had not ordered strikes first. “I think if we didn’t do it first, they would have done it to Israel and give us a shot if that was possible,” he said during another White House event, describing the war as an “amazing thing that’s taking place before your eyes.”