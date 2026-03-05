/Israel claims strike on major Iranian military headquarters using 100 jets

The Israeli Air Force said it conducted “large-scale” airstrikes in Tehran, targeting an expansive Iranian military compound that housed key headquarters and personnel from across the country’s security establishment. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation, involving more than 100 fighter jets, was completed a short while ago. The military said over 250 bombs were dropped on the compound and the headquarters located within it.

At the site, the IDF says it targeted the headquarters of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the IRGC Quds Force, the intelligence directorate, the Basij paramilitary force, Iran’s cyber unit, the special forces unit of Iran’s internal security forces, and a “protest suppression” unit of the internal security forces. “The headquarters were struck while personnel of the Iranian terror regime responsible for managing the campaign, advancing terror plans against the State of Israel and countries in the region, and suppressing Iranian civilians were operating from them,” the military said.

Israeli Air Force airs footage of F-16I jets flying to Iran for strikes

The Israeli Air Force posted a video of the F-16I fighter jets flying to attack Iran. As per the military, IAF fighter jets have carried out hundreds of sorties and dropped over 5,000 bombs in Iran during the ongoing war.