/White House outlines 'four objectives' behind US Strikes on Iran. What are they?

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration’s recent military campaign against Iran is guided by four main objectives, reiterating the government’s message as allies seek clarity on the strategy behind the weekend strikes. Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday (March 4), Leavitt outlined the administration’s goals: eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile capabilities, crippling the country’s naval forces in the region, dismantling militant proxy groups linked to Tehran, and ensuring Iran cannot develop a nuclear weapon.

What are the four objectives of the US in attacking Iran?

Destroy the Iranian regime’s ballistic missile program

"Annihilate” Iran’s naval presence in the region

Dismantle Iran’s terrorist proxies, which have been responsible for attacks on US coalition forces and contributed to destabilisation in the region

Prevent Iran from further pursuing a nuclear weapon

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Her statement comes as the administration faces questions from international partners and lawmakers about the broader purpose of the operation after US strikes began early on Saturday. Leavitt defended the mission, saying that the campaign, referred to as “Operation Epic Fury”, has so far delivered strong results.

“It’s fair to say that Operation Epic Fury has been highly successful up to this point,” she said during the briefing. Leavitt also addressed speculation about who might succeed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed without an officially confirmed successor. She said US intelligence agencies are reviewing reports suggesting that Khamenei’s second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, could potentially take over the position.

“We’ve seen those reports as well, and our intelligence community is monitoring the situation closely. Ultimately, we’ll have to wait and see how it develops,” she told reporters. Since the establishment of the Islamic Republic nearly 50 years ago, Iran has changed its supreme leader only once. Khamenei assumed the role in 1989 after the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. During the briefing, Leavitt also accused Tehran of rejecting diplomatic options.

According to her, Iran’s leadership chose not to pursue peace and instead prioritized advancing a nuclear weapons capability that could threaten the United States and its allies.

“Iran turned away from the opportunity for peace because the regime’s leaders were focused on developing nuclear weapons that could be used against Americans and our partners,” Leavitt said. Iranian officials have long rejected accusations that the country is building nuclear weapons. In the past, Khamenei repeatedly denied pursuing a bomb and argued that weapons of mass destruction are prohibited under Islamic teachings.