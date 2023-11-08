US: House votes to censure Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib for ‘antisemitic’ remarks

The US House of Representatives late Tuesday (Nov 7) passed a resolution with a 234-188 tally to censure Democratic leader Rashida Tlaib (Michigan) for her ‘antisemitic’ rhetoric.

The congresswoman has long been accused of “spreading falsehoods” about Israel and favouring Hamas, which the US government officially considers a terrorist organisation.

Interestingly, even some of her own party members ditched her during the voting, leaving the Democratic leader struggling to justify her stance. AP reported at least 20 Democrats joined Republicans in the effort to punish Tlaib.

Republican Rep. Rich McCormick of Georgia, who pushed the resolution, condemned Tlaib for smearing 'USA's greatest ally.'

He said she has “levied unbelievable falsehoods about our greatest ally, Israel, and the attack on October 7.”

Tlaib also came under heavy fire for failing to condemn Hamas for its attacks that triggered massive retaliation from the Jewish nation.

Rashida Tlaib’s justification

Tlaib declared she would not be silenced, as she was backed by some Democrats having second thoughts over the Biden administration’s ‘unconditional’ support to Israel.

“I will not let you distort my words,” she said, adding that her criticism of the Jewish state has always been directed toward its government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.\

“It is important to separate people and government. The idea that criticising the government of Israel is antisemitic sets a very dangerous precedent. And it’s been used to silence diverse voices speaking up for human rights across our nation,” she said.

Consequences of censorship

The censorship of a lawmaker has practically no effect, but it may lead to severe criticism from colleagues.

Lawmakers who are censured are usually asked to stand in the well of the House as the censure resolution against them is read aloud, reported AP.

It is to be noted that Tlaib became the second Muslim-American congresswoman to face punishment measures. In February, Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, was removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for similar comments she made about Israel.

Censure had long been viewed as a punishment of last resort, just one step below expulsion and to be triggered only for the most egregious wrongdoing.