Israel-Hamas war: US Representative accuses Biden of supporting genocide against Palestinians

US Representative Rashida Tlaib on Friday (Nov 3) accused President Joe Biden of supporting a "genocide" against Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war and warned of repercussions in next year's election. Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman to serve in Congress, said in a video on X, "Joe Biden supported the genocide of the Palestinian people." "The American people will not forget. Biden, support ceasefire now or don't count on us in 2024," Tlaib said.

"I am a reminder to colleagues that Palestinians do indeed exist, that we are human, that we are allowed to dream. We are mothers, daughters, granddaughters. We are justice seekers and are unapologetically about our fight against oppression of all forms. And colleagues, Palestinians aren't going anywhere, no matter how much money you send to Israel's apartheid government," she added.

Also read | Muslim Americans to Biden: No votes for you if no ceasefire in Gaza

According to a report by the news agency Reuters, the White House did not directly comment on Tlaib's remarks and instead reiterated its position on a temporary pause in fighting. .@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow pic.twitter.com/rV97zrMkad — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) November 3, 2023 × "As you’ve heard us say, we support humanitarian pauses in the fighting in order to get life-saving humanitarian aid in and distributed to those in need in Gaza, and to get hostages out," a White House National Security Council spokesperson said.

Muslim Americans warn Biden on his re-election

Tlaib's remarks come days after Muslim Americans said that they would mobilise millions of Muslim voters to withhold votes toward the re-election of Joe Biden next year unless he took steps to implement a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The National Muslim Democratic Council, which includes Democratic Party leaders, called on President Biden to use his influence with Israel to broker a ceasefire.

In a letter titled "2023 Ceasefire Ultimatum," the council pledged to mobilise Muslim voters to "withhold endorsement, support, or votes for any candidate who endorses the Israeli offensive against the Palestinian people."

"Your administration's unconditional support, encompassing funding and armaments, has played a significant role in perpetuating the violence that is causing civilian casualties and has eroded trust in voters who previously put their faith in you," the letter said.

In Jordan, Blinken reaffirms US support for humanitarian pauses in war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday reaffirmed Washington's support for humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to ensure desperate civilians get help.

Addressing a press conference in Amman, Blinken said, "The United States believes that all of these efforts will be facilitated by humanitarian pauses."