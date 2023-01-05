US House adjourned as Republican speaker nominee Kevin McCarthy loses sixth ballot

The US House of Representatives was adjourned till 8 PM ET (0100 hours GMT) for a second consecutive day after six rounds of voting to elect the next speaker yielded no result.

The House remained in a deadlock as a civil war within the Republican party meant that speaker nominee Kevin McCarthy could not reach the magical figure of 218.

After Tuesday's disappointment where McCarthy lost in three ballot rounds, the House gathered on Wednesday to find a solution.

However, through the course of the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds of voting, it became clear that a solution was far from being found. As many as 20 Republicans pledged to not support McCarthy who stood 17 shy of the majority with 201 votes.

McCarthy's party opponents on Wednesday nominated Bryon Donalds as their candidate after he flipped to the anti-McCarthy side on Tuesday during the last ballot voting.

Donalds managed to gain 20 votes throughout Wednesday's ballots while Democrats remained united and kept voting Rep. Hakeem Jeffries who stood closest with 212 votes.

This is the first time in a century that a speaker nominee has not been able to secure the votes. With no light at the end of the tunnel visible, the Democrat leaders are offering suggestions to break the deadlock.

Democrat leader and House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested that McCarthy may consider entering into negotiations with the Democrats to secure the required votes.

"The question is, is there anyone in their caucus that can build that consensus? If there isn't, McCarthy's team may have to come to the Democratic party. And, if that's the case, then what would that even look like? It's rather unprecedented. Could it result in a potential coalition government?" said AOC in an interview with MSNBC.

"It's about the cards that are in McCarthy's hands. And if he chooses to approach the Democratic Caucus, then that would be a negotiation, in and of itself, for a potential coalition government. But, again, this is very much an unprecedented time."

AOC's sentiments were echoed by California Democrat leader Ami Bera who said he may consider backing a 'unity candidate'.

"The Republicans need to fast forward this process to pick a candidate so we can get on with doing the people’s business. I would support a unity candidate if that's what it takes, because we need a Speaker of the House."

(With inputs from agencies)