Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggests McCarthy open negotiations with the Democrats for House speaker votes

Amid the US House of Representatives speaker election conundrum where Republicans are unable to reach a consensus, Democrat leader and House member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has pitched a rather unusual solution.

Speaking to MSNBC, Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Republican speaker nominee Kevin McCarthy may consider entering into negotiations with the Democrats to secure the required votes.

"I do not believe that Kevin McCarthy has the votes. I believe that a lot of the opposition to him is very personal. I believe his leadership style is incompatible with a lot of Republican members and certainly the Democratic caucus," said Ocasio-Cortez.

"So the question is, is there anyone in their caucus that can build that consensus? If there isn't, McCarthy's team may have to come to the Democratic party. And, if that's the case, then what would that even look like? It's rather unprecedented. Could it result in a potential coalition government?"

The far-left leader also wondered what could the Democrats benefit from in exchange of the votes. "Could we get Democratic chairs of committees as a result?"

AOC suggested that her opinion did not mean the party was open for such a discussion but if McCarthy approached the Democrats, there could be a potential for a coalition government.

"But, really, it's about the cards that are in McCarthy's hands. And if he chooses to approach the Democratic Caucus, then that would be a negotiation, in and of itself, for a potential coalition government. But, again, this is very much an unprecedented time."

McCarthy needs to win 218 votes of the full House to become the speaker and replace former Democrat leader Nancy Pelosi.

Usually, the speaker is elected much before the official voting. However, the conservatives of the party are staunchly against McCarthy and have used the razor thin majority in the House to their advantage.

The likes of Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar, and Matt Gaetz have been the loud voices objecting to McCarthy's endorsement as the Republican nominee since November.

As of the last update, McCarthy had failed to secure majority in the fifth round of ballots as well.

