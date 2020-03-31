US healthcare workers face verbal abuse amid fight against coronavirus pandemic

The novel coronavirus has killed thousands of people around the world as it continues to spread rapidly across borders. In the United States, optimism is fading with the increasing number of cases and, the medical fraternity struggling under pressure to treat the virus.

There are reports that the healthcare system may face a possible shortage of ventilators and protective gear. Despite, the roadblock for recovery, doctors and medical practitioners are constantly working around the clock to save as many lives as possible.

But, these same doctors who are on the front lines of the battle against coronavirus, are not being treated with respect.

In New York, doctors had to increase security in their hospitals because people trashed their lobbies, cursed nurses spat and coughed on the faces of other medical practitioners out of intense pressure and anger.

"Well, there are some people who are coming in, and this is what really adds to the complexity of things, they're coming in and they're hostile to our front desk, we've had people trash our lobbies, cursing, spitting, coughing on the faces of my employees if they don't get what they want. We've had to ramp up security. It's a whole deal," said Dr JD Zipkin, Associate Medical Director for Northwell Health Care.

Increased quarantine measures and the growing number of patients have taken a toll on the mental well-being of both patients and doctors as well. Some doctors have also admitted to having cried at the end of their shifts.

"Healthcare workers are not an unlimited resource. We get sick, too; And at a certain point, we're gonna have a problem if the doctors aren't well and can't take care of people. So we need to protect all the people that are in the fight by staying home and staying far apart from other people," Dr Jennifer Hayth, Critical Care Cardiologist at Columbia University Medical Center.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases in the US increased to 1,64,253, while more than 3000 people have lost their lives.

Immunologists and experts in the US have also predicted that the virus outbreak could kill more than 200,000 people in the coming three weeks.