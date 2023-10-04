US healthcare crisis: More than 75,000 workers at Kaiser Permanente launch strike

More than 75,000 workers at hundreds of Kaiser Permanente hospitals and medical facilities launched a strike Wednesday (Oct 4), which turned out to be one of the largest healthcare workers' strikes in recent US history. Kaiser Permanente is an umbrella group representing local unions based in Oakland.

This came after on Wednesday after failing to resolve a dispute over staffing levels. A coalition of unions alleged that the health care system is practising unfair labour practices.

The unions said that employees in Virginia and Washington DC walked off the job at 6am ET. Those in California, Colorado, Washington and Oregon started the strike at 9am ET.

The walkout at Kaiser Permanente, which is America's largest non-profit healthcare organisation, comes at a time when rising inflation has prompted strike action across the country, including Hollywood and Detroit.

In a statement posted on its website, Kaiser said that it has put in place contingency plans to limit the impact of the strike, but warned customers to expect "longer than usual" wait times.

The Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions said last month that the three-day walkout will be "the largest healthcare worker strike in US history".

Also read: Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio lights up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Watch: Apple enforces new checks on apps in China

According to previous coalition announcements, the union is pressing for salary increases across the board, as well as protections against subcontracting and labour outsourcing.

It has threatened to engage in further strike action in November "if Kaiser continues to commit unfair labor practices."

In a statement, Kaiser Permanente said it was "disappointed" by the strike, adding it plans to keep its medical centres running throughout the three-day walkout.

"Our medical centers will remain open during the strike and will be staffed by our physicians and trained and experienced managers and staff," it added.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE