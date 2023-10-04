Watch | Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio lights up in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

Brazil's Christ the Redeemer was been lit up in bright pink lights on Tuesday (Oct 9) to mark the start of breast cancer awareness month.

The video shared on various platform shows the iconic structure shining for what's known as Pink October in Brazil.

The 40-metre (130ft) tall Art Deco statue of Jesus Christ in Rio de Janeiro is one of the most recognizable monuments of the country and has hosted several promotional events over the years, including campaigns by environmentalists.

On Tuesday (Oct 9), cancer patients and survivors gathered at the base of the statue for the event. Many of them wore sporting T-shirts with the logo of the Pink Loop Foundation or Fundacao Laco Rosa, a non-profit organisation that annually organizes the Rio event.

The NGO said it was the 12th year the famous statue was lit up for “Pink October”.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Every year in October, major breast cancer charities organise Breast Cancer Awareness Month as a global health initiative to raise awareness of the disease and money for research. The month is celebrated to increase understanding of the illness and motivate people to take proactive measures for early detection, such as getting yearly mammograms.

Pink has been used to symbolise the campaign since the 1990s.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.