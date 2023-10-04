San Francisco: Human driven vehicle pins woman beneath self-driven vehicle

A woman in San Francisco sustained multiple injuries after a car struck her and trapped her under a self-driving vehicle.

The incident occurred on October 2nd, around 9:30 pm, local time. Authorities are searching for the driver responsible for the initial collision.

The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, was taken to the hospital and is currently recovering from her multiple traumatic injuries, ABC News reported.

Cruise robotaxi in spotlight

The self-driving car involved in the incident is a Cruise robotaxi. It's important to note that the car was unoccupied at the time of the accident. Cruise Self Driving Cars said that it is cooperating with the police investigation. The company also released a statement regarding the incident.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, the woman was pinned beneath the autonomous vehicle.

"We believe that another vehicle that was not an autonomous vehicle may have been initially involved in the collision, but the vehicle or driver were not present at the scene during our investigation," the San Francisco Police Department said in a statement.

Cruise mentioned that a human-driven vehicle struck the pedestrian, launching her in front of the AV.

The AV then braked to minimise the impact. The driver of the other vehicle fled the scene, according to the initial reports.

This incident is significant for Cruise, especially as the company is in the process of increasing its autonomous vehicles on California's roads.

"Our heartfelt concern and focus is the wellbeing of the person who was injured and we are actively working with police to help identify the responsible driver," Cruise said.

Earlier in August, the California Public Utilities Commission approved Cruise's request to expand its autonomous vehicles in San Francisco. However, this is the second recent incident involving a Cruise robotaxi, with another of the company's cars colliding with a San Francisco fire truck on August 15.

