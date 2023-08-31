US: Health department bats for loosening cannabis restrictions

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has recommended easing federal restrictions on marijuana. HHS delivered the recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stating that marijuana be moved from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra took to X, formerly known as Twitter and said the agency had responded to President Joe Biden's request.

"I can now share that, following the data and science, @HHSGov has responded to @POTUS ’ directive to me for the Department to provide a scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA. We’ve worked to ensure that a scientific evaluation be completed and shared expeditiously," posted Becerra.

Marijuana's current status in the US

Currently, cannabis is listed in the same class of drugs as heroin and LSD. If the DEA accepts the recommendation, it could mark a significant shift in the US drug policy in decades.

Under a Schedule 1 drug (Controlled Substances Act), marijuana is regarded as having no medicinal use and a high chance of abuse. The change would mean marijuana is classified as a drug having a low potential for dependency and abuse. Ketamine, codeine, and anabolic steroids fall under that classification.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer released a statement wherein he said he was committed to passing the marijuana legislation.

"HHS has done the right thing and DEA should now quickly follow through on this important step to greatly reduce the harm caused by draconian marijuana laws," said Schumer.

"While this is a step forward, there is still much more that needs to be done legislatively to end the federal prohibition on cannabis and roll back the War on Drugs. I am committed to continuing to work in Congress to pass important marijuana legislation and criminal justice reform."

Notably, the Biden administration had requested a review in October last year. The review was ordered as Biden pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of “simple possession” of marijuana under federal law.

"If HHS’s recommendation is ultimately implemented, it will be a historic step for a nation whose cannabis policies have been out of touch with reality," said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, who called for complete de-scheduling of the drug.

(With inputs from agencies)