US gun violence: Shooting at Waffle House in Indianapolis kills one, injures five

Police said that an early Monday morning shooting at a Waffle House in Indianapolis, US, killed one person and left several others injured. As per the local report, one is said to be in critical condition.

Authorities responded to the shooting incident at about 12:40 am (local time) to a report of a person being shot. When the officials arrived at the scene, they found people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

The victims were rushed to a nearby hospital and an adult female reportedly died from her injuries at an area hospital. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD), the other victims were three men and a woman. Their condition was reported to be stable.

But a sixth victim, who has been identified as an adult male, was in critical condition at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Police said that individual either drove him.

As quoted by local reports, Captain Don Weilhammer with IMPD said, "What preliminary [information] we have is this was a disturbance which turned into a fight between two groups of people."

"At least one handgun was recovered on the scene of the Waffle House. Another gun was recovered from the car at Methodist Hospital," he added.

According to the police, two groups of people were believed to have gotten into an altercation inside and outside the restaurant. After that, the shooting incident took place.

Weilhammer said that the police have had numerous people who acted as witnesses. But the police also believe there were "several that were either at the Speedway gas station behind us or at the Waffle House that left the scene prior to our arrival".