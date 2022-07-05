US gun terror: One dead, four seriously injured in July 4 shooting at Wisconsin

One person has died and four people have been seriously injured in a Fourth of July shooting at a residence in Kenosha, Wisconsin, police said.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 6300 block of 25th Avenue when authorities responded to reports of a shooting at the house and encountered a “chaotic scene with obvious evidence of multiple gunshots being fired,” according to a statement released by the City of Kenosha Police Department.

Officers have a house surrounded by crime scene tape as the investigation into the July Fourth shooting continues. Authorities say they do not have a suspect in custody and have not commented on a possible motive.

“There were five victims from this shooting, all adults,” authorities continued. “One of the victims is deceased. The other four victims were transported to local hospitals with two being transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals due to serious injuries.”

As of now, the Kenosha Police Department say there is no known motive, no suspects in custody and that the investigation into the shooting is “open and active.”

In another such case, a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle shot dead at least six people at a parade to mark US Independence Day in a wealthy Chicago suburb on Monday -- the latest in a series of shocking mass shootings on a holiday meant to celebrate all things American.

Police launched a manhunt in the city of Highland Park for the gunman, who was still on the loose, while authorities rushed to cancel July 4 celebrations there and in the nearby town of Evanston.

Along the parade route, abandoned chairs and other belongings could be seen scattered after panicked spectators fled for their lives.

(with inputs from agencies)



