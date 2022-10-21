US: Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt

On Friday, a district court in the United States sentenced Steve Bannon to four months in prison and pay a $6,500 fine for contempt of Congress following his refusal to cooperate with the lawmakers' investigation of the attack on US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The ex-aide to former US president Donald Trump will not have to serve his sentence right away and has been allowed to remain free while he appeals his guilty verdict by US District Judge Carl Nichols. Bannon was found guilty on two charges which included refusing to testify or providing documents to the House of Representatives committee during the investigation of the attack.

Bannon chose not to testify during the hearing however did show up at the court and told the press gathered outside the courtroom “Remember, this illegitimate regime, their judgment day is on (November 8),” this statement was in reference to the upcoming mid-term election in the US.



