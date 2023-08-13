US: Florida Republican lawmaker files articles of impeachment against Biden for ‘high crimes’

The United States Republican lawmaker from the state of Florida, Greg Steube announced that he has filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden on Friday (August 11) for “high crimes and misdemeanors.” Republican lawmakers’ new bid to impeach the incumbent comes as House Republicans continue to investigate Biden and the business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

New impeachment articles filed against US president

In a statement, Steube’s office said he filed the articles against the president “for high crimes and misdemeanors.” The four articles filed feature accusations of abuse of power, bribery, extortion and honest services fraud; obstruction of justice; fraud; and financial involvement in drug and prostitution activities.

The allegations stemmed from claims of illegal business dealings and tax crimes. “It’s long past time to impeach Joe Biden,” said the Florida Republican lawmaker’s office. He added, “He has undermined the integrity of his office, brought disrepute on the Presidency, betrayed his trust as President, and acted in a manner subversive of the rule of law and justice at the expense of America’s citizens.”

ALSO READ | White House rejects possibility of Joe Biden pardoning son Hunter

Earlier this year, Steube announced his backing for former US President Donald Trump for his 2024 White House bid and said he is the only one who can fix the “disastrous policies of the Biden administration,” as quoted by The Hill.

During an interview with Newsmax, on Thursday, he also referred to various investigations that House Republicans have conducted since gaining the majority and also spoke about Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer’s recent testimony.

Earlier this month, Archer told the House Oversight Committee that Hunter Biden had repeatedly put his father, who was vice president at the time, on calls during his business dealings. However, Archer also denied on multiple occasions that the incumbent president had been a part of the discussions.

Previous impeachment articles against Biden

The recent filings were not the Republican lawmakers’ first attempt to impeach Biden, as Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, back in May also introduced articles to get the incumbent president out of the White House.

ALSO READ | Republican congresswoman announces impeachment articles against President Joe Biden

At the time, Greene introduced articles of impeachment against Biden for his handling of migrant crossings along the US-Mexico border, saying that he “deliberately compromised” national security by refusing to enforce immigration laws and secure the border.

She also alleged that Biden allowed approximately six million illegals from over 160 countries to “invade” the country, depriving the border patrol – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) – of the necessary resources and policies sufficient to protect the US.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE