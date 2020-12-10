US First Lady Melania Trump 'just wants to go home'

US President Donald Trump has not conceded the election to Joe Biden, he and Republican Party are receiving setbacks after setbacks in courts across US. He is still no ready to offer evidence and is making baseless claims. And now, it has come to light that US First Lady Melania Trump is quietly making plans for her life after White House as she 'just want to go home'.

Multiple US news outlets have quoted sources who have said these words about Melania Trump. While she agrees with her husband Donald Trump who says that the US elections were rigged and that he's hopful to continue as president, Melania Trump has reportedly 'tasked an emissary' to discreetly find out what's available for her in budget and staff allocation for her life after White House.

It has also been reported that it may not go down well with her if Donald Trump announces plans to run for president in 2024.

Melania Trump is said to be focussed on her legacy and said to be considering a book though it is likely to be a photo-centric book.

"Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as the first lady. Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her office just revealed this year`s Christmas decor. Her schedule remains full with her duties as a mother, wife and first lady of the United States," the first lady`s chief of staff Stephanie Grisham told CNN