Texas

An Indian-origin neurosurgeon in Texas was fined over $2 million for Medicare fraud. The man named Dr Rajesh Bindal falsely claimed that he has performed invasive surgeries when in reality he has never done one. His so-called surgeries involved non-invasive procedures using electro-acupuncture devices.

Advertisment

While announcing the fine on Bindal, US Attorney Alamdar S Hamdani said in a press release that neurosurgeons are among the highest-paid medical specialists in the United States and Bindal's false claims were intended to enrich himself.

Bindal allegedly billed Medicare and the Federal Employees Health Benefits Programme (FEHBP) for surgical implantation of neurostimulator electrodes between March 16, 2021, and April 22, 2022.

Also read | Australia social media ban for under-16s: Meta slams law, minister says 'play ball' or will 'get after them'

Advertisment

These invasive surgeries are reimbursed by Medicare and FEHBP with thousands of dollars per procedure.

But according to the allegations imposed on Bindal, neither he nor any of his staff members performed these surgeries.

Patients were allegedly provided electro-acupuncture devices, which involved inserting monofilament wires a few millimetres into the ear and securing them with adhesive tape.

Advertisment

These procedures used to take place at the clinic of Bindal and not in a hospital or surgery room.

In some cases, these procedures were conducted by device sales representatives or physician's assistants who used to take care of the placement of devices. Patients alleged that the devices fell off over days because of weak adhesive.

“A neurosurgeon, like Bindal, should know when he is and is not performing surgery,” Hamdani said in the press release.

Also read | How a toilet break delayed over 120 trains in South Korea

“Even though neurosurgeons, according to one study, are the highest paid physician specialists in the United States, Bindal allegedly submitted false claims to further enrich himself," he further added.

Special Agent in Charge Derek M Holt said in a statement, “False claims come at a cost not only to our federal health care programmes but also to the members who rely on these programmes for necessary care."

(With inputs from agencies)