Seoul

A subway conductor's toilet break proved costly in South Korea when 125 trains were delayed and hundreds of passengers were affected. The conductor took a four-minute urgent break to use a facility at a station which led to chaos as the other trains had to be rescheduled.

The incident occurred on Seoul’s Line 2 at 8:11 am on Monday. The conductor who was operating a train on the outer loop of the circular route needed to use the toilet and so made an urgent stop at a station. He had to go to another floor to use the restroom.

An engineer watched the train while the conductor used the toilet. He took a total of four minutes and 16 seconds, Seoul Metro said in a statement, according to the Korea Herald.

The stoppage did not lead the other trains to stop, although the break meant that they had to be rescheduled. This resulted in a 20-minute delay for 125 trains that were to follow. Responding to the incident, Seoul Metro said the problem was addressed soon and the passengers did not face many problems.

It stated that a driver who operates on circular lines continues without a break for two to three hours. While they do have portable toilets, they do not suffice in certain situations and the driver needs to use an external restroom.

People question labour rights

People were shocked to learn of the working conditions of a subway driver, saying that putting one man responsible for everything goes against labour rights.

“Although train punctuality and passenger safety are top priorities, a structure that requires one person to take responsibility for everything alone will inevitably reveal its limitations in an emergency situation," a user wrote.

They added that emergencies should allow support personnel to take over. This would help things to run smoothly and protect workers’ rights.

Another major concern facing the subways in South Korea is drunk drivers. Recent government data revealed that 33 Seoul subway conductors were caught operating the train while under the influence of alcohol.