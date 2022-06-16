US FDA panel recommends Pfizer, Moderna shots for babies & young kids

A US medical panel on Wednesday recommended coronavirus vaccine to be administered to children aged under five.

The expert team was convened by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Pfizer had sought authorization for three doses of three micrograms to be given to kids aged six months to four years, while Moderna had asked for authorisation for two doses of higher 25 micrograms for children between six months to five years.

The FDA cautioned against the high rate of hospitalisations for infants during the Omicron wave while informing that 480 deaths had occurred among toddlers aged between 0-4 during the pandemic.

The authorisation for the vaccine is expected soon with reports indicating the first shots may be due from next week. The FDA said both vaccines were safe and effective.

The White House had said the government was targeting June 21 as the start date to vaccinate kids under 5 with Moderna and Pfizer.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of shots for kids. The US government had allowed vaccination for children aged 5-11 in October last year, however, reports claim only 29 per cent of kids in the age group have been vaccinated.

The US has fully vaccinated 76 per cent of adults with 90 per cent having received both doses. Moderna had reportedly tested its vaccine on 6,000 children and Pfizer claimed it had tested nearly 4,000 kids during the trials.

(With inputs from Agencies)

