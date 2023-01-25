US FDA 'limits' quantity of disability-causing lead in baby food

The US Foods and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday proposed draft guidance to reduce the amount of lead in packaged food meant for babies up to two years of age. Launched as part of the agency's 'Closer to Zero' action plan, the guidance seeks to "provide information to industry on the action levels for lead in food intended for babies and young children."

As per the NY Times, the draft guidance would not be mandatory for food manufacturers. However, if adopted, they would help the FDA to take enforcement action against companies that stray from the levels prescribed.

Watch | Gravitas: Study finds babies are full of microplastics

It has recommended no more than 10 parts per billion fruits, vegetables (excluding single-ingredient root vegetables), mixtures (including grain and meat-based mixtures), yoghurts, custards/puddings, and single-ingredient meats. Additionally, for root vegetables and dry infant cereals, the limit has been recommended at 20 parts per billion.

As per FDA, the limits "would result in significant reductions in exposures to lead from food while ensuring availability of nutritious foods".

Also read | Some baby foods have high levels of toxic heavy metals, US report finds

FDA estimates that the proposed levels would bring about a 25 per cent reduction in dietary exposure to lead for some young children.

However, not everyone is happy with the guidelines. Quoting Jane Houlihan, research director for the nonprofit Healthy Babies Bright Futures, NY Post says they are disappointing.

"It doesn’t go far enough to protect babies from neurodevelopmental damage from lead exposures," said Houlihan.

She added "lead is in almost every baby food" her organisation has tested and said that FDA's action levels "will influence almost none of that food."

The Centers for Disease Control, too, has previously said that there is no safe level of lead for children. As per the agency, children below the age of six absorb the contaminant more readily and are at a greater risk. As per CDC, "there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE