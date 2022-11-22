US FAA moves new proposals to push ahead commercial air taxi operations

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Monday proposed new rules regarding commercial air taxis that can help pave the way for operations by around the middle of the decade. Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) have been touted as flying taxis and are being seen as the future of urban air mobility. Several eVTOL companies have gone public, piquing interest in the matter.

The FAA issued a proposal to update its air carrier definition to add "powered-lift" operations to regulations covering other commercial operations like airlines, charters and air tours.

"This powered-lift definitions rule lays the foundation that will allow operators to use powered-lift aircraft," the agency said in a statement to Reuters.

A powered-lift operations rule is also in the works for certifying pilots and operating requirements to fly eVTOLs. The agency expects to publish the proposal next summer. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen had said last week that the agency does not expect the first eVTOL to begin commercial operations until late 2024 or may be even a year later than that.

"At any rate it won't happen until the safety piece has been satisfied," he said.

Battery-powered aircraft that can move people around for short distances, letting them avoid traffic, have become the subject of interest for many airlines. These vehicles can take off and land vertically.

The FAA has already issued the airworthiness criteria that air taxi startup Joby Aviation (JOBY.N) will need to meet for its Model JAS4-1 eVTOL aircraft to be certified.

Joby has said that it is hoping to start commercial passenger air taxi services in 2025.

Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) has invested $60 million in Joby with an aim to offer passengers air taxi transport to and from airports in New York and Los Angeles in a few years.

Nolen also believes that during the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics air taxis will be in high demand. "We may see some of them in the years leading up, but nowhere near the scale in 2028," he said.

The FAA expects to issue an implementation plan next May that will help it meet the industry's ambitious growth plans, he added.