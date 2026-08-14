/US executes three inmates by lethal injection in one day; 22 put to death in 2026

The United States carried out three executions on Thursday, putting convicted murderers to death by lethal injection in Oklahoma, Tennessee and Alabama. It marked the highest number of executions carried out across the country on a single day in more than 15 years.

Anthony Hines, 66, was executed at a maximum security prison in Nashville for the March 1985 murder of Catherine Jenkins, a 54-year-old motel maid and mother of four, according to the Tennessee Department of Corrections.

Hines's execution marked the first in Tennessee since officials halted an attempt to execute another Death Row inmate in May after medical staff failed to find a suitable vein.

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In Oklahoma, 70-year-old Carlos Cuesta Rodriguez was executed by lethal injection at the state penitentiary in McAlester. The state attorney general's office said authorities executed him for the 2003 murder of his common-law wife, Olimpia Fisher.

Alabama also carried out an execution on Thursday. Authorities executed 42-year-old Jeremy Williams for the 2021 rape and murder of five-year-old Kamarie Holland.

According to the Death Penalty Information Centre, the three executions marked the highest number carried out in the US on a single day since 2010. The country has now recorded 22 executions this year, including 12 in Florida, four in Texas, three in Oklahoma, and one each in Arizona, Tennessee and Alabama.

The US last recorded three executions on the same day on January 7, 2010, when Louisiana, Ohio and Texas executed inmates.

The death penalty remains legal in most US states. Twenty-three of the 50 states have abolished capital punishment, while California, Oregon and Pennsylvania have imposed moratoriums.

Lethal injection remains main execution method

Thirty-nine executions in the US last year were carried out through lethal injection. Three inmates faced firing squads, while five others were executed through nitrogen hypoxia, a method that pumps nitrogen gas into a face mask and causes the prisoner to suffocate.

The United Nations has condemned nitrogen gas executions as an inhumane form of capital punishment.

The US recorded 47 executions last year, the highest annual figure since 2009, when authorities executed 52 inmates. President Donald Trump has also called for expanding the use of the death penalty.

The latest executions came against the backdrop of Lebanon abolishing the death penalty. The move made Lebanon the 113th country to fully abolish capital punishment in law for all crimes, according to Amnesty International data.

Amnesty International's global report, Death Sentences and Executions 2025, said Iran carried out more than 2,159 executions in 2025. The figure marked Iran's highest annual execution total since 1981. Saudi Arabia carried out 356 executions during the same period.