/'National security needs and architectural value': Trump asks Supreme Court to allow White House ballroom construction

President Donald Trump is asking the US Supreme Court to allow him to proceed with construction of a proposed ballroom at the White House, arguing that the project is necessary for presidential security, national security and architectural preservation. The emergency application, filed on Friday, comes after lower courts repeatedly ruled that Trump must obtain congressional approval before moving ahead with the estimated $400 million project.

The latest setback came August 7, when the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that Trump did not have unilateral authority to pursue the ballroom and ordered the administration to stop above-ground construction at the site of the former East Wing. The appeals court, however, paused enforcement of its ruling for 14 days to give the administration time to seek Supreme Court review.

US Solicitor General John Sauer argued in the Supreme Court filing that the East Wing construction was ‘absolutely required’ for the president’s safety, pointing to the attempts that have been made on Trump’s life in recent years. “The President of the United States of America is not a tenant, but rather the sole, elected head of the Executive Branch, and Congress has authorized him to renovate, secure, and protect the White House and its grounds, as other Presidents have been allowed to do, without exception,” Sauer wrote. “The injunction is ‘judicial overreach beyond the proper province of the federal courts."

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The case marks the first time one of Trump's signature White House projects has reached the Supreme Court. In recent months, lower courts have considered numerous challenges to the administration's efforts to reshape Washington and have repeatedly questioned the legal basis for some of Trump's plans.

Appeals Court said Congress must decide

The ballroom dispute was brought by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the country's leading historic preservation organization. In its 2-1 decision, the DC Circuit agreed with a federal judge who had ordered the administration to halt above-ground construction. The rulings allowed work on a highly sophisticated underground security bunker beneath the planned ballroom to continue.

“Whether or not a massive ballroom should be constructed is for Congress to decide and is not a matter for Executive self-help,” the DC Circuit said in its 2-1 ruling. The appeals court also rejected the administration's broader interpretation of presidential authority over the White House complex. “The National Trust has shown, compellingly, that Congress has not ceded unfettered authority to the Executive Branch to dramatically redesign, reshape, and reconstruct the White House, the People’s House, to fit a particular President’s desires,” the appeals court concluded. The Trump administration is now asking the Supreme Court to intervene before the appeals court's temporary pause expires.

White House emphasises presidential security

The administration argued Friday that allowing the underground bunker to continue while stopping the ballroom above it does not adequately address security concerns. Sauer said the lower court's order “threatens the security and safety of the President.” “The entire ballroom structure is designed to shield the military installation beneath it,” Sauer wrote, “Halting the Project will stall this vital construction, making this President, the subject of recurrent assassination attempts, much less safe, and risking future Presidents’ safety.” Construction above ground began in the spring and has progressed substantially. Images released by Trump in early August showed multiple levels of concrete support columns and metal rebar, along with extensive construction equipment, including a tower crane.

Trump has taken a personal interest in the project's design, including floor plans and the selection of marble. Architect Shalom Baranes has said the proposed ballroom will cover approximately 89,000 square feet. That would make it substantially larger than the Executive Mansion, the primary White House structure, which is about 55,000 square feet. Trump has argued that the project does not require congressional or other significant oversight and that his administration has the authority to proceed.

The administration said Friday that “Congress gave the President the power to make “alteration[s]” and “improvement[s]” to the White House “as the President may determine.” Trump has said he wants the ballroom completed by summer 2028, an accelerated schedule that would put the project on track for completion months before his current term ends.

Administration warns of construction risks

The administration also argued that stopping work at this stage could create additional security and structural problems. Sauer told the justices that freezing construction “would create a veritable obstacle course for the Secret Service, further imperiling safety.” “The partially finished, 70-foot concrete-and-steel superstructure ‘cannot be largely left alone at this point’ without tremendous setbacks that will fundamentally compromise the integrity of everything currently built there,’ not to mention the ‘major safety risk’ from leaving it with inadequate’ stability or strength to handle wind and heavy loads on [its] own,” Sauer said. The filing maintains that stopping construction could cause significant delays, increase risks at the construction site and undermine the integrity of work already completed.

Ballroom design draws inspiration from Supreme Court

The administration also highlighted the architectural ambitions behind the project. Friday's filing said the ballroom's design was inspired by the Supreme Court and specifically by its “magnificent Corinthian columns, considered the highest column order in architecture.” According to Sauer, the ballroom's columns are being made from the “highest-grade Indiana limestone” that was shipped to Italy for fabrication.