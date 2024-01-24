US elections 2024: 'Very sharp' Donald Trump shed weight 'the hard way'

Former US President Donald Trump is back in the news cycle. The Republican frontrunner looks set to clinch the Republican nomination for the White House ahead of the November presidential elections after back-to-back primary wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. But not just his potential presidency but his weight too is making headlines.

Trump has now broken his silence about significant weight loss during the recent campaign cycle. The Republican frontrunner revealed that he shed around 20 lbs (a little over 9 kilos). Many are speculating whether Trump deployed pharmaceutical interventions like Ozempic or Wegovy during his weight loss journey.

Contrary to such speculations, Trump disclosed to Fox News that his weight loss was achieved "the hard way."

He attributed his slimmer appearance to a hectic schedule, stating, "I have been so busy I haven't been able to eat very much. I'm not able to sit down and eat like a person like you - you can sit down and eat. Me, it's a little bit tougher."

Dr. Carolyn Williams, a licensed dietitian in Alabama, noted that Trump's weight loss appears focused on problematic visceral fat, particularly in the abdominal area.

However, concerns linger about the sustainability and health implications of his approach.

"What's less clear is how healthy his approach is for losing this weight and maintaining it," she said.

'Trump is very sharp'

Dr Williams also cautioned against skipping meals, while pointing out the potential nutritional deficiencies arising from such practices.

Also read | New Hampshire Republican primary: Donald Trump delivers knockout blow to Nikki Haley

New York City-based internal medicine physician Dr Stuart Fischer suggested that over-exertion might have contributed to Trump's weight loss, cautioning against attempts to portray his current health as equivalent to his younger self.

Fischer remarked, "He cannot convince anyone that he's the picture of health and he shouldn’t try to convince people he’s as fit as he used to be."

Also watch | US Elections: Donald Trump wins Republican primary in New Hampshire × Amid discussions about Trump's physical health, questions have also emerged regarding his mental fitness, highlighted by recent instances of confusion.

Notably, White House physician in 2018, Ronny Jackson, administered the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) to Trump, affirming his mental sharpness with a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Jackson reportedly stated, "The [former] president is mentally very sharp, very intact."