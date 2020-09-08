US election 2020: Trump's billion-dollar campaign has lost 'cash advantage'

US President Donald Trump has lost his cash advantage over Democratic rival Joe Biden as the presidential campaign entered its traditional homestretch on the US Labour Day holiday.

Money is supposed to have one of the great advantages of incumbency for any president of the United States of America.

According a New York Times report, Trump had an upper hand of $200 million over Biden when he filed for re-election on the day of his inauguration, earlier than any other modern president. The motive behind this headstart was to give him a decisive financial advantage this year.

However, merely five months later, Trump's financial supremacy has evaporated. Out of the $1.1 billion his campaign and the party raised from the beginning of 2019 through July, over $800 million has been spent.

With the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest over racism and police brutality commanding attention in recent months, Biden is seeking to maintain his edge by painting the Republican president as an ineffectual leader who thrives on chaos and has left the working class behind. And a cash crunch with less than 60 days until the election will only add to it.

Trump has struggled to change the contours of the campaign despite highly charged rhetoric on racial polarization and "law and order" intended to motivate his base and draw new supporters in suburban parts of key swing states, such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

Under Brad Parscale, the former campaign manager of Trump, splurged more than $350 million went to fundraising operations, as no expense was spared in finding new donors online.

Since 2019, Trump, the RNC and their shared committees have spent $145 million on costs related to direct mail, almost $42 million on digital list acquisition and rentals (to expand their list of email addresses) and tens of millions more in online advertising for new donors.

Parscale faced the president's wrath after his Tulsa Rally attracted just a sparse crowd despite claiming that many hundreds of thousands have applied for the ticket.

Critics of the campaign's management say the lavish spending was ineffective. Trump enters Autumn trailing in most national and battleground state polls.

Whereas, after posting a record-setting haul of nearly $365 million in August, Biden has surpassed him as a fundraising powerhouse.

Despite spending heavily on television and other sorts of advertisements Trump is lagging behind rival Biden in polls. As a result of which the Trump campaign slashed its August television spending, mostly abandoning the airwaves during the party conventions.

There is some disagreement in the extended Trump operation about the depth of any potential cash-on-hand shortage. Some officials believe that plenty more money will come in during the last two months from online donors and that cutting back on TV advertising in August was shortsighted.