US election 2020: Joe Biden halts Kamala Harris' travel after campaign staffers test positive

US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is halting the travel of his running mate Kamala Harris after two people in campaigns orbit tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The decision is a precautionary measure although Harris was not in contact with communications director Liz Allen and another crew member who tested positive. She has conducted two PCR tests since then, both negative.

Biden's campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon said in a statement, "After being with Senator Harris, both individuals attended personal, non-campaign events in the past week. Under our campaign's strict health protocols, both individuals had to be tested before returning to their work with the campaign from these personal events."

The announcement is the latest blip in a presidential campaign that has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic, and comes two weeks to the day after President Donald Trump tested positive for the disease.

Biden, 77, along with his wife Jill had tested negative for COVID-19 at the beginning of this month.

"I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID-19," Biden said, adding, "I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor in a statement said: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for Covid-19 today and Covid-19 was not detected."

Both Biden and Harris have heavily criticised Trump's approach of downplaying the virus by calling it a ''hoax'' and comparing it with a flu.