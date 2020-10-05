Here's who has tested positive and negative in Trump's circle

A growing number of White House staff and senior Republicans have tested positive for COVID-19 since President Donald Trump revealed he had contracted the respiratory disease.

The infections have roiled the presidential campaign, now in its final month, rattled financial markets and slowed the work of Congress, with the Senate vowing to delay any votes now that three members of the Republican majority have tested positive.

Several people who met with the president last week said they had since tested negative, but it can take days for someone who has been exposed to the virus to develop symptoms or to test positive. Below is a list of people close to Trump who have tested positive and negative for coronavirus in recent days:

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks, a close adviser to the president who often traveled with him on the Air Force One and Marine One presidential aircraft, tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus on Thursday. The disclosure of her infection, first reported by Bloomberg, set off a wave of news.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Melania Trump

Donald Trump, who had carried out a busy week of campaigning starting with the Sept. 26 introduction of his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at a packed White House ceremony, said on Friday that he had his wife, Melania, had tested positive.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ronna McDaniel

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, who has had frequent contact with Trump, said on Friday she tested positive for the virus and was quarantined at home in Michigan.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson, who heads the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, a spokesman said on Saturday.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Thom Tillis

Senator Thom Tillis tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on Friday. A member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Tillis positive test results comes after he attended a Sept. 26 Oval Office meeting with Barrett, who Republicans are seeking to steer onto the Supreme Court.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Senator Mike Lee

The 49-year-old Utah Republican said on Friday he had tested positive after experiencing symptoms similar to those he had had for allergies. 

Lee's announcement came within hours of the bombshell news of Republican President Donald Trump's positive test. Lee was one of several prominent people who did not wear masks in a crowd at the White House on Sept. 26 as Trump introduced U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Bill Stepien

Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and will work from home, according to a senior campaign official.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Kellyanne Conway

Kellyanne Conway, a former counselor to Trump, said in a post on Twitter that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. She attended the Sept. 26 Rose Garden ceremony for Barrett.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie said on Saturday that he was checking himself into a hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive for coronavirus.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mike Pence

The US Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday.

Pence does not need to quarantine, because he is not considered a close contact with any individuals who have tested positive, including Trump, Pence's doctor Jesse Schonau said in a statement. "Vice President Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities," he said.

Pence, who was last seen publicly with Trump on Monday at a Rose Garden news conference on coronavirus testing, would take over as acting president should Trump become incapacitated while undergoing medical treatment. That has happened three times in U.S. history.

(Photograph:AFP)

Mike Pompeo

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that both he and his wife tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

Pompeo added that he was reconsidering his upcoming trip to Asia as a precaution after President Donald Trump and his wife tested positive for coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Steven Mnuchin

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

Mark Esper

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper also tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

(Photograph:Reuters)

Ivanka Trump

Ivanka Trump, the senior advisor and step-daughter of US President Donald Trump, tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday.

 

(Photograph:Reuters)

