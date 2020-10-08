US Election 2020: If Trump tells us we should take it, I’m not taking vaccine, says Kamala Harris

Senator Kamala Harris said on Wednesday that she will be "first in line" for a coronavirus vaccine — so long as it's backed by American scientists, not only by President Donald Trump.

"If the public health professionals, if Dr Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it. Absolutely," the California senator said during the first and only vice presidential debate. "But if Donald Trump tells us we should take it, I'm not taking it."

Kamala Harris made this statement during the US Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake city, Utah.

Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris meet on Wednesday night in their first and only debate of the 2020 campaign.

This debate also marked the debut of an Indian origin person on the podium for the vice presidential debate.

With less than four weeks until Election Day and the White House now a coronavirus hot spot, the pandemic’s presence looms larger than ever over the nation, and the political fortunes of incumbent President Donald Trump and his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

(With inputs from agencies)