US election 2020: Early nationwide exit poll suggests Trump voters more loyal

US election 2020: Voting is underway in the United States to elect a new president, with a fierce fight between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

In Pics: US election 2020: Here's what voting looks like in uncertain times

According to CNN’s preliminary exit poll, a majority of both Trump and Biden supporters claim to have cast ballots in support of their candidate, as opposed to against their opponent. However, the early findings claimed that Trump’s voter base remained more loyal to him, implying many of his voters voted for simply to ensure a counter-vote against his opponent.

4 out of 5 voters claimed that they voted for Trump, while only two-thirds of Biden voters claimed the same, implying Trump’s voter base is more loyal.

US election 2020: Best quality?

In terms of the quality they were looking for among their next president, many claimed it was a show of strength, ie, a strong leader. In early results, one third voters claimed so, and only a quarter wanted someone who possessed good judgment. Only one-fifth voters prioritised candidates who “cares about people like me”.

Also, less than one-fifth voters were looking for someone to unite the country.

In terms of the leader’s stand on issues, three-quarter voters claimed that the candidate’s position mattered, while less than a quarter prioritised the candidate’s personal qualities.

Also read: US election 2020: Preliminary poll suggests voters prioritised economy while casting vote

Over half a voters claimed that the Supreme Court should preserve ObamaCare as it exists.

US Supreme Court will hear arguments seeking overturning ObamaCare next Tuesday. According to early results from CNN’s countrywide exit poll, economy was the most important factor for all voters in the country.

US election 2020: Economy?

Even though many disagreed on the contemporary condition of the US economy, the majority agreed that the pandemic had been the source of hardships for many.

Even in early results of CNN’s poll, four in 10 people claimed that they were doing better than four years ago, while two out of 10 said that they are worse off now.

Also read: US Election 2020: Election day unfolds smoothly, defying fears of disruption

At least one-third voters referred to the economy as the key factor. One in five claimed racial injustice was a critical factor, while one in six referred to COVID-19 as the most important player in the ongoing elections.

Only one out of 10 claimed that healthcare and violence were top issues for them.

While many voters agree that economy takes precedence over the pandemic in the larger choice for their candidate, many claimed that the country and its administration should now focus on containing the pandemic more than rebuilding the economy.