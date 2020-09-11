US election 2020: Biden is 'unfit' to become the next president, says former White House stenographer Mike McCormick to WION

Speaking exclusively to WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma Upadhyay, former White House staffer Mike McCormick has claimed that Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden is unfit to become the President of the United States. The author of 'Joe Biden Unauthorized: And the 2020 Crackup of the Democratic Party' also spoke on topics such as nepotism and the release of tell-all books before the election.

Here is an excerpt of the interview:

Mike McCormick says about Biden that he is ''completely different from what he was in 2017. Biden has lost his step and does not have mental equity, he worked closely with him during 2011-2017, travelled around the world with him. At DNC, he was reading every word from a prompter. Used to make fun about prepared speeches and talked from his heart''.



WION: Could it be because he was nervous. Not known for his oratorical skills and the recent scrutiny about his style.

Mike McCormick: Biden has always been very proud and a strong speaker. He has never used any speeches by his writers. DNC speech was approximately 25 minutes but usually goes on to 45 minutes because he is getting weak and does not have that sort of energy and vitality but Donald Trump is getting stronger because he is able able to do it.

#Gravitas | Speaking exclusively to @palkisu, former White House Stenographer Mike McCormick (@15_deplorable) has claimed that Democratic Presidential Nominee @JoeBiden is unfit to become the President of the US#USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/HFpNewT6dT — WION (@WIONews) September 11, 2020 ×

WION: You have written two pro-Trump books and your narrative is the same as his... Trump says, 'he doesn't have a clue. He was good during his prime time but not anymore. Let's face it, Joe's short'' Is it a coincidence that your books promote the Trump campaign?

Mike McCormick: It is not a coincidence. I worked as a stenographer in the White House for 15 years from 2002 to 2017. This includes a year with Trump. I saw Americans who were not being listened to and were being listened to Donald Trump. Joe makes a fool of himself in front of dictatorial leaders. Vladimir Putin made Biden look foolish in Moscow when he invited him to tell about his history with Russia. When Biden did not stop talking, Putin shut the lights and the microphone while Biden was still speaking. It left Biden speechless.

Similarly, Xi Jinping made fun of him in Beijing in front of me in 2011 during his early period of vice-presidency and I wrote a chapter on it in my book', they demonstrated that he is too weak to be a world leader. People in the United States did not see that side of Joe Biden because it was never reported.

WION: You're saying he is physically and mentally weak and thus, incapable of being a world leader. You were described as a constant presence during his vice presidency and so, you were privy to a lot of information.

Mike McCormick: No, I wouldn't say that. My job at the White House was that of a stenographer in the press office. My job was to record what Biden said to the press. So, I travelled with him. But he never got the level of attention as a president gets.

WION: Talking about nepotism. What's worse, to have your son's business benefit because you're the vice-president or to have your daughter and son-in-law as presidential advisors despite no specific qualification?

Mike McCormick: It depends on the job they do. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have done a good job as advisers to US President Donald Trump.

#Gravitas | Former White House Stenographer Mike McCormick (@15_deplorable) says that Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have done a good job as advisers to US President @realDonaldTrump. Here is an exclusive conversation with @palkisu.@jaredkushner @IvankaTrump #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/h8p69jytCh — WION (@WIONews) September 11, 2020 ×

WION: But Ivanka Trump also has business interest in China.

Mike McCormick: Ivanka has not got into any trouble unlike Hunter Biden who was caught by US Navy for possessing cocaine in 2013 when he went to China but the White House tried to cover it up.

WION: She's not been caught yet. That's what you are saying?

Mike McCormick: She has done no such thing. No, the reason for her to get caught. Hunter Biden keeps doing it. A 2019 article in the New Yorker magazine also said he said he led a life of degradation. It has ended up in such a manner that he is hardly a part of life anymore.

Also see: US election 2020: Book troubles for Donald Trump in 2020

WION: Donald Trump's health has also been questioned recently. He suffered a couple of "series strokes". Do you agree that age is not the strong suit of either of the presidential contenders?

Mike McCormick: No, I do not agree with it at all. I think Donald Trump is one of the most highly energetic people. When I worked with him for a year, that is, during 2017-2018, I did not see him missing a step. He is engaging and active in front of people. He handles the press better than any American President whereas Joe Biden is afraid to go out and talk to the press. He cannot hold press conferences day after day.

Also see: US election 2020: Controversies associated with Watergate scandal reporter Bob Woodward

WION: Bob Woodward's book "Rage" is in the headlines these days. In it he claims that Trump downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic, how conveniently timed are these publications to exploit the election fever.

Mike McCormick: I wrote my book in March. I thought I was publishing my book for the primary season, a time when Americans decide the Democratic leader. Joe Biden became the frontrunner and the pandemic hit. All democratic party events went online. No one got the chance to see what Biden was doing for months. In June, I sent a copy of my book to every Senator on the list of Senate Homeland Security Committee who are investigating Hunter Biden's activities. Joe Biden's Vice Presential pick Kamala Harris got a copy of my book in the mail in June. If she didn't they do not post the US Pose Service. I wrote my second book to tell the truth about Joe Biden. My first book was about how the White House press is lenient towards Joe Biden and Barack Obama.

WION: Are tell-all books by close staffers an ethical practice?

Mike McCormick: Tell-all books need to be judged by their merit and credibility. In my case, I was an eye witness and used White House sources and transcripts. An informed voter is the best voter and they need to know the truth before the elections.