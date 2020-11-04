US election 2020: Aid worker released from Egyptian jail after Trump's intervention asks people to vote for Biden

US election 2020: As the United States picks its next president, Joe Biden has found support from an American who was jailed in Egypt, and released after Donald Trump's intervention.

An American aid worker who was jailed in Egypt for three years - Aya Hijazi has extended her support to Democratic hopeful Joe Biden. Ironically, Donald Trump had intervened personally to get Hijazi out of Egyptian jail.

According to Hijazi, soon after she was released in April 2017, Trump was quick to make the release about himself, instead of focusing on the gravity of her situation.

In a tweet, she claimed that during her “most vulnerable moment in life”, Trump reminded her of the reason behind her release, ie, him.

“Trump leaned in & said, ‘You know it’s I who released you, don’t you? I succeeded & Obama failed’ in the most vulnerable moment of my life, 48 hrs after releasing me from prison,” Hijazi said in a tweet.

Trump leaned in & said, "you know it's I who released you, don't you? I succeeded & Obama failed" in the most vulnerable moment of my life, 48 hrs after releasing me from prison

It was never about me like it was never about us. It's about his ego. We deserve better #VoteBiden pic.twitter.com/SMhaAHKfWi — Aya Hijazi آية حجازي (@_AyaHijazi_) November 2, 2020 ×

To make her distrust apparent, she shared a picture of herself with Donald Trump at the White House, which was clicked soon after her release. “It was never about me like it was never about us. It’s about his ego. We deserve better #VoteBiden”, she added.

According to Hijazi, Trump expects “loyalty” to ensure control. In a following tweet, she accused Trump of demanding “loyalty as a means of maintaining control.”

“But the government should not help citizens to make them loyal; it should do help b/c it’s the right thing to do #VoteBidenHarrisToSaveAmerica,” Hijazi added in her tweet, while endorsing Joe Biden as President and Kamala Harris as Vice President in the ongoing elections.

Hijazi was put in jail for running a nonprofit organisation which sought to help street children. After Trump’s intervention, she was released. On multiple occasions, Trump has claimed that he has done more for Americans who were outside abroad than previous presidents.