US donates 80 vials of COVID-19 vaccine to a nation of 1.4 million, trolled for online post

While the people of Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) welcomed the arrival of a batch of 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine made by China's Sinopharm on Monday, the US Embassy faced a barrage of criticism and mockery after announcing the donation of 80 vials of vaccine to the nation of 1.4 million people.

The US embassy in Port of Spain, the country's capital, announced the contribution in a tweet sent late Sunday local time, stating that "every vaccine matters."

"The government of the United States of America has made a donation of COVID-19 vaccines to the government of Trinidad and Tobago. The donation includes 80 vials of Pfizer vaccines. The United States is committed to assisting the Government of Trinidad and Tobago with its vaccination efforts. We believe that every vaccine counts," the tweet read.

A single vial of the Pfizer vaccine generates five doses, which are given in two injections 21 days apart. As a result, America's vaccine gift is anticipated to yield 400 shots, enough to inoculate 200 people.



Social media users mocked the gift by sharing memes about the donation.



