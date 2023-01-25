US: Dog shoots, kills man in Kansas hunting accident

A dog in the United States accidentally fired a gun that was left on the backseat of a pickup truck after stepping on it and killing a man as per authorities. The victim, who was seated in the front passenger seat of the truck, sustained the gunshot in the rear when he and the dog were out on a hunting trip, according to Kansas police.

Officials who spoke to AFP did not mention whether the 30-year-old man who died was the dog's owner.

"A canine belonging to the owner of the pickup stepped on the rifle, causing the weapon to discharge. The fired round struck the passenger, who died of his injuries on scene," the Sumner County Sheriff's office said.

"The investigation is ongoing, but the preliminary investigation shows it to be a hunting-related accident," the sheriff's office added in a separate statement.

In the United States, a nation where there are more firearms than people, accidental shootings occur alarmingly frequently. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that more than 500 individuals died in firearm accidents in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies)