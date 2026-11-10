US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday (November 10) lashed out at the move to impeach him as a “political spectacle” by an outgoing congressional opponent of President Donald Trump. “What one disgruntled and defeated congressman is attempting is not oversight, and it’s not accountability. It’s a political spectacle, a personal manifesto driven by ego and resentment,” Hegseth said.

Impeachment over Iran war

He claimed that a rogue lawmaker is targeting him over “policy disagreements”, not over the high crimes or offences the nation’s founders intended. The Pentagon chief's statement comes at his first press briefing from the five-sided building in six months. During the press briefing, he launched a counteroffensive against the effort of outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie, who is reportedly to impeach him over his handling of the unpopular war against Iran and other actions.



“In the 250 years of our American republic, no Secretary of War or Secretary of Defence has ever been impeached for carrying out lawful military operations,” Hegseth told reporters. “This is not patriotism. This is ‌sabotage,” Hegseth said.

Trump gives him 'A PLUS, PLUS, PLUS'

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Pete Hegseth gets an “A” PLUS, PLUS, PLUS for his defence against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!

President DJT"



Kentucky Republican Thomas Massie, who lost his party’s primary to a Trump-endorsed challenger, filed an impeachment resolution against Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in the House on Monday. The move sets up a high-stakes vote on whether to remove one of the Trump administration’s most prominent officials, coming just days after Republicans suffered sweeping defeats in last week’s midterms — losses many have partly attributed to the Iran conflict and its toll on the economy.



While the resolution centres primarily on the war in Iran, it also touches on Hegseth’s involvement in military operations in Yemen against Iran-backed Houthi rebels, as well as actions related to Venezuela. Massie argued that Hegseth’s conduct constitutes “high crimes and misdemeanours,” asserting that his tenure at the Pentagon “warrants impeachment.”