US: Custom's sniffer dog finds mummified monkey inside passenger's luggage at Boston Logan Airport

A United States Customs and Border Protection dog sniffed something strange in the luggage of a passenger returning to Boston from Africa. Turns out it was mummified monkeys.

The passenger landed at Boston Logan Airport after a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo. He told the authorities that the luggage contained dried fish. However, on inspection, the US Customs and Border Protection agents found dead and dehydrated bodies of four monkeys, AP reported.

The United States has banned raw or minimally processed meat from wild animals, sometimes called "bushmeat." The nation has banned it due to the threats of diseases.

Julio Caravia, local port director for Customs and Border Protection, said, "The potential dangers posed by bringing bushmeat into the United States are real. Bushmeat can carry germs that can cause illness, including the Ebola virus."

Although the incident occurred in January 2024, the authorities did not reveal it until Friday.

A CBP spokesperson, Ryan Bissette, said Sunday that they filed no charges but seized the luggage and marked nearly nine pounds (four kilogrammes) of bushmeat for destruction by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Later, the passenger said he bought the monkeys in the US for his consumption, said Bissette.

However, it is not the first time authorities have found something strange in a passenger's luggage in the United States. Every year, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) release a list of the top ten most bizarre items confiscated during airport security checks. In 2023, marijuana hidden in an adult diaper was one of them. Other items on the list were 17 bullets stuffed in a clean disposable diaper from Arkansas and a knife hidden in a prosthetic foot.

TSA also caught a traveller carrying Naruto throwing knives at the Boston Logan International Airport in 2023.

In 2022, TSA officers confiscated over 12,000 fentanyl pills from a suspect who had allegedly hidden them inside candy boxes. In the same year, the authorities confiscated a gun that was hidden inside a chicken, drugs hidden inside hair scrunchies, a gun hidden inside a PlayStation, and a knife hidden inside a laptop.

CBP dogs have always helped find such strange items. In 2018, a sniffer dog working with the Customs and Border Protection alerted the authorities about a bizarre article inside a passenger's luggage at the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta. When they responded to the warning, they found a roasted pig's head in the traveller's baggage.