US court releases detailed list of materials seized from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

A detailed list of documents, which were seized during the former United States president Donald Trump's Florida estate search, has been released by US District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday (September 2).

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents recovered multiple documents, including those marked "secret" and "top secret" during the Mar-a-Lago search.

As per the newly unsealed Justice Department inventory, the FBI's search also retrieved more than 10,000 US government documents and photographs without classification markings.

The court filing, seen by US media outlets, also shows that more than 40 empty folders with "classified" banners on them were found by the investigators at Mar-a-Lago.

Reports have mentioned that almost four dozen empty folders marked "Return to Staff Secretary/Military Aide" were also found during the search.

It is said that in Trump's office and a storage room, the documents and photos without classification markings were found in boxes and containers. Although, there is no confirmation over how many were documents and how many were photos.

As per the inventory, one box contained "99 magazines/newspapers/press articles" and some other boxes with "classified" documents also had press clippings, articles of clothing and gifts.

WATCH | Joe Biden warns equality & democracy under assault in the US

Trump's legal team argued in court for the first time Thursday about the search of his Florida residence for government secrets removed from the White House. They asked for an independent watchdog to review the documents seized last month by FBI agents.

Trump is currently being probed for his potential mishandling of classified materials. The investigation is linked to the documents that Trump allegedly removed from the White House when his presidential term was ending in January 2021.

Recently, US President Joe Biden condemned "Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans" in a speech on Thursday night, calling their "extremism" a threat to democracy.

Responding to that, the Republicans have criticised the speech as divisive.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.