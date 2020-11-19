US coronavirus death toll crosses 250,000 as several cities shut down schools

The United States on Wednesday surpassed another grim figure as it became the first country to see more than 250,000 coronavirus deaths.

The US has now reported 250,029 fatalities, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the highest national death toll so far.

Also read | A participant in Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine trials reveals its side effects

The latest announcement came at a time when several US states and cities are imposing new restrictions, that include home confinement and limiting gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Also read | Final results show coronavirus vaccine 95% effective, says Pfizer

The US now routinely is witnessing more than 1,000 Covid-19 deaths and 150,000 new cases on a daily basis.

New York City, which became the virus's epicentre when Covid-19 first hit the US, has announced that schools would be closed again to battle the surge in cases.

"We must fight back the second wave of Covid-19," said New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, as quoted by news agency AFP.

Globally, over 1.3 million people have died and more than 55 million have been infected with the coronavirus that was first detected in China late last year, as per an AFP tally.

Brazil has the second-highest death toll with 166,699 fatalities, followed by India with 130,993 deaths and Mexico with 99,026.