US cop tases man holding knife to neck, making him fall, stab his neck  

In a bizarre incident, a man in the US, who was holding a big knife to his neck, was tased by a police officer in Glendale, Arizona. It caused him to fall on the ground and accidently stab himself in the neck, a police body cam footage obtained by Fox News showed.

The police officer seems to have been forced to use the taser gun as the man was not putting down the knife even after being asked to do it repeatedly.

The incident occurred last week when officers were called to the scene of a "suspicious" fire, said the police.

After the arrival, the cops found an individual, who was "acting odd." The cops seem to have determined that the man was somehow associated with the fire incident, and an officer began talking to him to keep him calm.

According to the body cam footage, the officer tried to keep the man away from the fire trucks so "they can do their job." But suddenly, the man pulled out a large kitchen knife. The officer can also be seen asking the man to drop it but the man did not appear to follow his instructions.

The officer then can be seen using a taser gun on him to restrict him and the man with the knife fell on the ground, accidently stabbing his neck.

The man was not allowing paramedics to treat him for his injuries, the police said. Finally, he was treated and sent to a local hospital. No one received life-threatening injuries, the police said.

