US contemplating changing 3-foot social distancing rule: Anthony Fauci

The US has been one of the hardest-hit countries by the deadly coronavirus, and now as the country is returning back to normalcy, the authorities are contemplating the social distancing rule.

On Sunday, US' top pandemic advisor, Anthony Fauci, revealed that the experts at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) were reviewing a Massachusetts study that claims there is "no substantial difference" in coronavirus cases in schools that are observing a three-foot rule, in comparison to the ones maintaining the six-foot rule.

"The CDC is very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like three feet are OK under certain circumstances," Fauci said on a local network.

He also added, though, that the data is still being assessed by the experts and the results of the findings will be revealed "soon", on basis of which the rule will be set.

While the six-foot social distancing rule has been adopted globally, the US schools are finding it difficult to reopen institutes with the existing six-foot rule as they claim the rule makes it difficult to function without adding portable classrooms or shortening the school day.

However, may teacher unions have insisted on six-foot distancing.

The study in question is led by the Beth Deaconess Medical Center in Massachusetts which surveyed 215 school districts and claims that it found "no substantial difference in the number of cases of Covid-19 among either students or staff" between the three-foot and six-foot distanced schools' coronavirus cases.

Experts believe that the three-foot social distancing rule will also help offices, sports venues and public areas. However, some are hesitant about lending support to the three-foot rule as they believe it can add to the already increasing coronavirus cases in the country.