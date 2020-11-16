US constitution has been badly shattered and violated in the 2020 election:  Trump

US President Donald Trump asserted on Twitter on Sunday that the US constitution has been badly shattered and violated during the 2020 Elections.



"Why does the Fake News Media continuously assume that Joe Biden will ascend to the Presidency, not even allowing our side to show, which we are just getting ready to do, how badly shattered and violated our great Constitution has been in the 2020 Election," he said on Twitter.

"From large numbers of Poll Watchers that were thrown out of vote counting rooms in many of our States, to millions of ballots that have been altered by Democrats, only for Democrats, to voting after the election was over, to using Radical Left owned Dominion Voting Systems, turned down by Texas and many others because it was not good or secure, those responsible for the safeguarding of our Constitution cannot allow the Fake results of the 2020 Mail-In Election to stand. The World is watching!" he said.





Earlier he said that he would soon file “big cases” challenging the 2020 election results in which Joe Biden defeated him, even after his campaign has lost numerous court battles over the results.

Trump did not specify if his campaign would file new lawsuits but said on Twitter “our big cases showing the unconstitutionality of the 2020 Election, & the outrage of things that were done to change the outcome will soon be filed!”

