US Congress launches antisemitism probe against elite universities as three varsity chiefs face backlash

The US lawmakers have launched an investigation into antisemitism at the Ivy League colleges after their leaders received backlash for shaky testimonies during a congressional hearing on antisemitism, concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

The three Ivy League university leaders arrived at Capitol Hill, earlier this week, to answer questions about rising antisemitism on their campuses before the House Education and Workforce Committee.

However, surprising many, all three refrained from outrightly condemning the antisemitic calls on the campuses, saying the speeches needed 'context'.

Elise Stefanik, the fourth-ranking House Republican informed about the opening of the congressional inquiry.

“After this week’s pathetic and morally bankrupt testimony by university presidents when answering my questions, the Education and Workforce Committee is launching an official congressional investigation with the full force of subpoena power into Penn, MIT, Harvard and others,” said Stefanik.

“We will use our full congressional authority to hold these schools accountable for their failure on the global stage,” she added.

Repeatedly asked if she would say calling for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment, Harvard University President Claudine Gay said it could depend on the "context" and if it targets specific individuals.

Penn President Elizabeth Magill said if speech turned into conduct, then it would be considered harassment.

Meanwhile, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said: "We have heard chants which can be antisemitic depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people."

After the video clip of the testimony went viral, severe backlash followed with the likes of Elon Musk, Bill Ackman and Albert Bourla among others calling out the colleges for allowing such representation of their institutions.

According to a New York Post report, the Penn University is expected to ask Magill to resign on Friday (Dec 8) for her failure to condemn calls for genocide.

The Ivy League school’s Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Thursday to deal with the fallout of the issue. State Governor Josh Shapiro, a Jew himself, has called Magill’s testimony “shameful”.

“Leaders have a responsibility to speak and act with moral clarity, and Liz Magill failed to meet that simple test,” he said.

Ever since the events of October 7 and the subsequent retaliation by the Israeli forces, the American campuses have been inundated with incidents of antisemitism and intifada chants with Jews being the main target.