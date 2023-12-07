'Calling for genocide...': Elon Musk slams heads of Harvard, MIT, Penn universities for antisemitism on campus

Billionaire Elon Musk has criticised the presidents of Harvard University, the University of Pennsylvania, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for their shaky testimony during a congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Musk took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said: "Let me help them out here: "Calling for the genocide [death] of anyone obviously constitutes harassment.""

Must was quote-posting a video shared by billionaire Harvard donor and alumnus Bill Akman who demanded that Harvard president Claudine Gay resign from her position after she refused to say that calling for genocide of Jews was harassment. Let me help them out here: “Calling for the genocide [death] of anyone obviously constitutes harassment.” https://t.co/GH7lXLxxd6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2023 × Context needed for condemning antisemitism: Ivy League varsities

The three Ivy League university leaders had arrived at Capitol Hill on Tuesday (Dec 5) to answer questions about rising antisemitism on their campuses before the House Education and Workforce Committee.

However, surprising many, all three refrained from outrightly condemning the antisemitic calls on the campuses, saying the speeches needed 'context'.

Repeatedly asked if she would say calling for the genocide of Jews constituted harassment, Gay said it could depend on the "context" and if it targets specific individuals.

Penn President Elizabeth Magill said if speech turned into conduct, then it would be considered harassment.

Meanwhile, MIT President Sally Kornbluth said: "We have heard chants which can be antisemitic depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people."

Even since the events of October 7 and the subsequent retaliation by the Israeli forces, the American campuses have been inundated with incidents of antisemitic and intifada chants with Jews being particularly targeted.

Apart from Musk, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla also lampooned the school leaders saying he was "ashamed" to hear the testimony, calling it "one of the most despicable moments in the history of US academia".

Israel ups the ante against Hamas

Ever since the second truce deal between Israel and Hamas collapsed, Tel Aviv has upped the ante by re-launching aerial and ground operations.

Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry claims that nearly 16,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its retaliatory operations following the militant group’s attack on October 7 in southern Israel.