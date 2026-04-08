/'Working for her safe departure': US confirms release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson kidnapped in Iraq

In a big development, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday (Apr 8) confirmed the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was kidnapped by the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah militia in Iraq a week ago. In a post on X, Rubio said that Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of War, US. personnel across multiple agencies, and the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council and Iraqi partners worked together to secure her release. He boasted that the release of the journalist reflects Trump administration's steadfast commitment to the safety and security of American citizens, no matter where they are in the world.

Amid the ongoing Iran-US war, Shelly Kittleson, the US journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday (Mar 31). The journalist is a freelance contributor to Al-Monitor. A dramatic footage of her abduction surfaced. The footage showed the woman standing on the road when some men came in a car near the Baghdad hotel on al-Saadoun street and forced her inside the car before fleeing from the scene. The US said that the journalist was warned about security risks in the region.

“I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq. Under President Trump, the wrongful detention or kidnapping of U.S. nationals will not be tolerated. We will continue to use every tool to bring Americans home and to hold accountable those responsible. We are relieved that this American is now free and are working to support her safe departure from Iraq,” Rubio's X post read.

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Earlier, Kataeb Hezbollah announced that it would release Kittleson. "In recognition of the national stances of the outgoing prime minister, we have decided to release the American defendant Shelly Kittleson, on the condition that she leaves the country immediately," Abu Mujahid al-Assaf, a security official in the Iran-backed group, said in a brief statement.

It was reported previously that Kataib Hezbollah is pressing for the release of members detained by the Iraqi government in exchange for freeing the journalist. According to the reports, representatives from Kataib Hezbollah have approached Iraqi government officials seeking a prisoner swap, specifically, four militia members who were recently arrested by Iraqi authorities for firing rockets at a base in Syria. It remains unclear if the release of the members of the group was secured.