'May be alive but...': Where is kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson?

US journalist Shelly Kittleson, kidnapped in Baghdad amid the Iran-US war, is believed alive and held by Kataib Hezbollah. The militia demands a prisoner swap. Iraqi security and the US are coordinating her release, while Al-Monitor urges her immediate safe return.
Shelly Kittleson, the US journalist who was kidnapped last week in Baghdad, is believed to be alive, according to Iraqi security officials who spoke to The Washington Post. The unmnamed officials said that they believe she is being held by Kataib Hezbollah in Jurf al-Sakhar. The place is the group's stronghold around 40 miles south of Baghdad. The officials who spoke to The Post include Iraqi security officials.
Kataib Hezbollah is pressing for the release of members detained by the Iraqi government in exchange for freeing the journalist, Shelly Kittleson. According to the reports, representatives from Kataib Hezbollah have approached Iraqi government officials seeking a prisoner swap, specifically, four militia members who were recently arrested by Iraqi authorities for firing rockets at a base in Syria.
Amid the ongoing Iran-US war, Shelly Kittleson, the US journalist was kidnapped in Baghdad on Tuesday (Mar 31). The journalist was a freelance contributor to Al-Monitor. A dramatic footage of her abduction surfaced. The footage showed the woman standing on the road when some men came in a car near the Baghdad hotel on al-Saadoun street and forced her inside the car before fleeing from the scene. CCTV VIDEO HERE
The US said that the journalist was warned about security risks in the region. US Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs said that the department is working to "ensure her release as soon as possible." The FBI is also coordinating the effort to secure her release. Highlighting the growing risks for Americans in Iraq following the February 28 U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, Johnson urged: “The State Department strongly advises all Americans, including members of the press, to adhere to all travel advisories.” US officials are also pushing their Iraqi counterparts to take action against the Shiite Muslim militia, according to the New York Times Post.
The Iraqi government confirmed that a foreign female journalist has been abducted. According to a report by The Hill, authorities are currently focused on locating the victim and securing her release. Iraq's Interior Ministry stated that security units engaged in a high-speed pursuit of the kidnappers. The chase resulted in the interception of a vehicle, which reportedly overturned as the perpetrators attempted to flee the scene. Following the crash, security forces successfully apprehended one of the suspects and impounded a vehicle used in the crime. Al-Monitor issued an urgent appeal for the safe return of its freelance reporter. In an official statement, the organisation said, "We are deeply alarmed by the kidnapping. We call for her safe and immediate release." The outlet noted that they "stand by her vital reporting from the region and call for her swift return to continue her important work."
Kataib Hezbollah is a powerful militia linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to The Hill, the group previously detained Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov for more than two years. She was eventually freed through US efforts and has since recounted the severe torture and sexual abuse she endured while in captivity. The militia was reportedly founded on strong anti-American sentiment, with the explicit aim of forcing US forces out of Iraq. Despite its hostile stance, reports indicate that the group receives some funding from the Iraqi government.
(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)