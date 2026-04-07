'May be alive but...': Where is kidnapped US journalist Shelly Kittleson?

Kataib Hezbollah is a powerful militia linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. According to The Hill, the group previously detained Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov for more than two years. She was eventually freed through US efforts and has since recounted the severe torture and sexual abuse she endured while in captivity. The militia was reportedly founded on strong anti-American sentiment, with the explicit aim of forcing US forces out of Iraq. Despite its hostile stance, reports indicate that the group receives some funding from the Iraqi government.



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