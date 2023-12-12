Lebanon attack: US 'concerned' over reports that Israel used white phosphorus

The White House said on Monday (Dec 11) that the United States is "concerned" over new reports that Israel used US-supplied white phosphorus in a bombing attack in Lebanon. The attack reportedly injured civilians and burned down houses.

White House spokesperson John Kirby told the reporters on Air Force One: "We've seen the reports. Certainly concerned about that. We'll be asking questions to try to learn a little bit more."

Kirby said white phosphorus has a "legitimate military utility" for illumination and producing smoke to conceal movements.

White phosphorus is a waxy crystalline solid, which turns dark on exposure to light. This toxic substance comes in white to yellow transparent.

White phosphorus has a match-like or garlic-like, acrid odour, however, it is not feasible to depend on odour for its detection.

It is used by the military in the form of various types of ammunition as an incendiary agent because it spontaneously catches fire in the air when it comes into contact with oxygen.

White phosphorous allegedly puts civilians at risk of serious and long-term injury and is prohibited from use in residential areas.

Israel has faced such allegations in the past, but it has always denied it.

He said, "Obviously any time that we provide items like white phosphorous to another military, it is with the full expectation that it will be used in keeping with those legitimate purposes... and in keeping with the law of armed conflict."

On being asked about the same, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said: "The IDF and the entire security establishment acts according to international law. That is how we have acted and how we will act."

White phosphorus munitions can cause severe harm as exposure to them leads to burn injuries and vapour inhalation.

It can be absorbed into the body when inhaled, ingested, or through skin contact. It sticks to many surfaces, including skin and clothing.

It can be released into indoor air as smoke and can contaminate water bodies if contacted, which will impact millions — of humans and animals.

