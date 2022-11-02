US concerned of imminent Iranian attack on Saudi, says 'will not hesitate to act in defence'

After a Saudi Arabian intelligence report hinted at an imminent attack from Iran, the United States has expressed its concern and has said that it will not hesitate to respond if necessary. Saudi Arabia has reportedly warned the United States that as a distraction manoeuvre to shift the limelight from its ongoing Hijab protests, Iran is planning to attack the Kingdom.

"We are concerned about the threat picture, and we remain in constant contact through military and intelligence channels with the Saudis," a the spokesperson from US's National Security Council, adding that "We will not hesitate to act in the defence of our interests and partners in the region."

Reuters reports that the latest concerns came as relations between USA and Saudi face a strain following last month's OPEC+ decision to cut oil output targets. Reportedly, this has led to a fear of rising oil prices in America and ahead of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden is facing pressure to retaliate appropriately.

As senators urged the White House to freeze all cooperation with Riyadh and place limits on arms deliveries, Biden had said that there will be consequences for Saudi.

As per a Wall Street Journal report published on Tuesday, officials from the Kingdom claimed that in an attempt to distract from the ongoing Hijab protests in the country, Iran is poised to launch an attack on Saudi, and Iraq's Erbil.

Riyadh has already launched multiple attacks against Iraq. Since late September, it has already attacked Northern Iraq using ballistic missiles and armed drones. The US had even thwarted one attack on Erbil.

Iranian authorities as per the WSJ report have blamed, Saudi Arabia, Israel and US for the unrest it is facing, claiming that these nations have instigated the demonstrations.

