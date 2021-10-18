US 'concerned' as China denies it conducted hypersonic missile test

After China reportedly tested a hypersonic missile, US disarmament ambassador Robert Wood said the Biden administration was "very concerned".

China maintained it had tested a space vehicle and not a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile.

Also Read | With new hypersonic missile test in August, China surprised US officials

"It was not a missile, it was a space vehicle," China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said while adding that it was a "routine test".

China' foreign ministry said the test was conducted in July and not August as reports claimed.

"This test is a routine spacecraft test, and it was used to verify the reusable technology of spacecraft. This is of great significance for reducing the cost of spacecraft," China's foreign ministry claimed.

Watch: Russian govt arrests leading hypersonic specialist

Defence secretary Lloyd Austin added that the US was "closely watching China's development of armament and advanced capabilities that will only increase tensions in the region".

Also Read | Russian hypersonic nukes capable of wiping out US cities 'on alert': Putin

China had unveiled the DF-17 hypersonic medium-range missile two years ago even as Russia had launched a hypersonic missile from a submarine amid heated race to ramp up nuclear missile capability.

Also Read: Chinese military presents classified evidence on how to land hypersonic drone

The United States had also tested an air-breathing hypersonic missile last month as North Korea declared it had developed a hypersonic missile.

(With inputs from Agencies)