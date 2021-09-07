Chinese military presents classified evidence on how to land hypersonic drone: Report

China has been deploying unmanned technologies on a large scale in the past few years with the PLA providing high tech support. Reports say Chinese military researchers may have found a way to land hypersonic drone which travels at over five times the speed of sound.

According to reports, China's Dai Fei along with his colleagues from the People's Liberation Army Air Force have made improvements on the classified model of the hypersonic drones.

The improvements have reportedly been made on the air-launched, high-speed DR-8 or Wuzhen 8 unmanned drone which China had unveiled during its National Day military parade in 2019. The exact nature of the tactical changes are however unknown.

The Chinese military has reportedly developed the software connected to the complicated process of landing the hypersonic drone which travels at Mach 5 speed.

Hypersonic drones can reportedly be used against American F-22 and F-35 stealth aircraft. China possesses the GJ-1 and GJ-2 armed reconnaissance drones which it had reportedly deployed along the Line of Actual Control(LAC).

The GJ-1 and GJ-2 drones are part of China's Wing Loong I and Wing Loong II systems capable of striking targets with the capability to launch small air-to-ground missiles.

GJ-2 is reportedly a remotely controlled drone used for surveillance including striking enemy targets. China has been ramping up its drone programme for several years and has even exported them. The country's Rainbow military drones were eyed by several countries including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and other nations.

China's drone technology still is no match for the US Predator drone with sophisticated hunter-killer capability and deadly Hellfire missiles. However, PLARF's recent innovation in drone technology may tilt the balance in China's favour.

The Chinese defence force had earlier unveiled the road-mobile DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile and JL-2 submarine-launched ballistic missile at Beijing's Tiananmen Square showcasing the country's nuclear deterrence capability.

