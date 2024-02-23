US components found in North Korean missile used by Russia in Ukraine: Report

Conflict Armament Research (CAR) scrutinised the components of a North Korean missile used by Russia in Ukraine. The report that they released later disclosed that a significant portion of these components, particularly those for the missile's navigation system, were recently manufactured and bore the marks of US-based companies, as per a Reuters report.

Despite years of international efforts to restrict North Korea's access to parts and funding for its missile and nuclear programs, CAR's findings indicate the ongoing challenge in enforcing sanctions.

The report highlighted the intricate network through which countries like North Korea, Russia, and Iran procure technology.

Enforcement gaps and advocacy for action

Experts emphasise the necessity for robust enforcement of sanctions, stressing the inadequacy of merely having stringent sanctions policies.

Anthony Ruggiero from the Foundation for Defense of Democracies underscored the importance of continually updating sanctions lists and investing in enforcement efforts, particularly targeting Chinese entities aiding sanctions evasion.

“North Korea (and Russia and Iran) are experts in avoiding U.N. and U.S. sanctions through front companies and other efforts,” Ruggiero told Reuters.

CAR, in collaboration with industry partners, is tracing the origins of the missile components to identify responsible entities. While refraining from naming specific companies, their efforts aim to uncover illicit procurement channels.

Martyn Williams of 38 North told Reuters about the availability of common components online but suggested that specialised components, critical for missile functionality, should raise more significant concerns regarding sanctions enforcement.

“That North Korea can get these is not surprising at all, and I don’t think anyone imagined the sanctions regime would be able to stop the flow of common components,” he said.

“There are however much more specialized components in missiles and some of those are not a click away on the internet. Those are also the type of thing that sanctions are meant to stop, so the presence of more specialized components would be more worrying,” he added.

The US State Department stated that Washington employs export regulations, sanctions, and law enforcement measures to hinder North Korea from obtaining technology for its weapons initiatives and to thwart Russia's acquisition of such armaments.

“We work closely with the US private sector, as well as foreign allied and partner states, in these efforts,” a spokesperson said as cited by Reuters.